Where Is Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang? Covid, Extramarital Affair Among Speculations Behind His Mysterious Disappearance

Speculations and rumours are swirling around China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, who has been conspicuously absent from public view. The situation has triggered intense speculations, including allegations of an extramarital affair with a television journalist. As the mystery deepens, concerns are mounting over the impact of these rumours on the Chinese government, particularly President Xi Jinping.

Qin Gang's Last Public Appearance

Qin Gang's last known public appearance was on June 25, during a meeting with Russia's deputy minister of foreign affairs, Rudenko Andrey Yurevich. Since then, he has been absent from public view for approximately three weeks. Reports from Hong Kong suggest that he may have contracted Covid-19, but this has not been officially confirmed.

The Alleged Affair with Fu Xiaotian

One of the prevailing rumours surrounding Qin Gang's disappearance involves an alleged extramarital affair with a prominent television journalist, Fu Xiaotian, who is affiliated with Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV. Social media has been abuzz with photos and videos purportedly showing Qin Gang with the female reporter. The situation has raised eyebrows, with reports even suggesting that Qin Gang may have fathered a child out of wedlock with Fu Xiaotian, who holds US citizenship.

While rumors continue to circulate, the Chinese government has officially attributed Qin Gang's absence to health-related issues. However, the mounting speculation and the sensitive nature of the rumors have prompted the ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to inquire about the matter.

Challenges for President Xi Jinping

The timing and nature of these rumours pose significant challenges for President Xi Jinping and his government. Xi Jinping personally appointed Qin Gang as foreign minister, elevating him above other seasoned diplomats. However, the infidelity rumors surrounding the foreign minister could be difficult to contain and might tarnish the image of the Chinese leadership.

