When India Completes Formalities, We Will Change The Name At UN: Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

The UN “will change India’s name to Bharat in UN records” when New Delhi completes all the formalities for this, according to the UN Secretary General’s chief spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. “When India completes the formalities to change the name, they will inform us and we will change the name at the UN (records),” Dujarric said, in the wake of a huge controversy erupting over the shift to India from Bharat in the dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu to foreign leaders attending the G20 summit this weekend.

India not first country, if name change happens

“It’s not for the UN to comment on the debate,” said Dujarric on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Delhi. “As long as the formalities are done, the UN will change the name too. It’s a bureaucratic issue when it comes to what the UN needs to do,” he said. India will not be the first country if, at all, the name change happens. There’s a long list of countries that have changed their names because of various reasons, including political and social.

“History has shown that it has happened a number of times for several countries,” Dujarric said, citing the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye last year. Dujarric also said that India’s presidency comes at a “very critical time”. “The presidency comes at a very critical time. India is a leading voice in the Global South. India is also a bridge builder politically and geographically and the theme for this G20 'One Earth, One Planet' is exactly what we need this time,” he said

The comments come even as the opposition has accused the Centre of planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country’s name. “Bharat” has been “in use from time immemorial” and there should thus be no controversy, several Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have said. During a recent interaction with Union ministers Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his ministerial colleagues to avoid the political row around the Bharat issue, noting that it has been the country’s ancient name.

