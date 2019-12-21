When Economy met Business Class…

A flight attendant on a Virgin Atlantic flight to London, Leah Amy, shared this lovely story on Facebook recently, about her two most favourite passengers lately – Jack and Violet.

So Violet Allison, 88, was flying economy class on an overnight flight from New York to London when another passenger, Jack Littlejohn, walked up to her and asked if she’d like to fly first class and he would swap seats with her. Allison thought he was joking. But Littlejohn was not, he meant business.

For Allison, it was an offer too good to be true and she was unsure what to do, so she asked the woman sitting next to her. Go for it, the neighbour said and that’s what happened next. Littlejohn helped her move to his first class seat and he sat in her economy seat, which was directly next to the washrooms.

For Allison, what this exchange meant was being able to lie down and rest in her unexpected, upgraded seat after dinner while Littlejohn had done his bit towards fixing what he considered an inequality – that fliers had to walk all the way through the business class to reach their seats in the lower portion of the plane.

His mother had, as a gift to Littlejohn and his family, booked them first class seats as they were returning home to Scotland after a charity event. Evidently, Littlejohn had decided he would pay it forward and so he did, taking care to inform his mother first.

Amy wrote on FB, “Littlejohn ‘then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart.”

The next morning, he went to check on Allison and Amy decided this event had to be chronicled for the world to see. So the group gathered together for a picture before proceeding on their way and now the whole world knows.

Brings back memories from a few years ago, when the erstwhile aviation minister Jayant Sinha and his wife gave up their front row seats on a flight, to a woman travelling with her sick mother.