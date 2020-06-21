What's in a name? Pakistan Minister says COVID-19 is named for '19 points'

The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc, with there having been more than 8 million cases recorded thus far. But one thought that appears to be on the minds of officials in various parts of the world is the name associated with the virus -- 'COVID-19'.

The World Health Organisation says that the virus was named thus for the year it came to light and the group of viruses it belongs to. COVID-19 is short for “coronavirus disease 2019” the WHO had said on February 11. But while many agree, it would seem that Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, has a different theory.

A video clip that has since gained notoriety, shows Zartaj explaining that the '19' stood for "19 points in any way". What these points are, or even what kind of points she means we may perhaps never know.

Adding a healthy dose of irony to the situation, these comments were made during a current affairs show on PTV News. The reporter too can be seen nodding sagely at her comment.