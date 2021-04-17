What is the significance of World Heritage Day 2021?

World Heritage Day or International Day for Monuments and Sites is an international observance held on April 18 each year around the globe.

This day is observed by participating in different types of activities, including visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles.

Each year has a different theme and this year's theme is "Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures". The aim of this day is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites on April 18, 1982, and approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in the year 1983.

This day gives us an opportunity to conserve and preserve our heritage culture which paves an ancient importance. They have an outstanding universal value.

Here are a few suggestions as to how to celebrate World Heritage Day during the Covid-19 era:

1. Read about various monuments and sites online.

2. Read about these monuments and sites in newspapers and magazines, you can even watch them on television channels or watch documentaries on YouTube.

3. Make a poster of what aspects of your heritage you admire and are inspired from.

4. Have a zoom meet with local and foreign experts and personalities to learn more about the heritage of others. Invite people to do the same.

5. Make a PowerPoint presentation of your heritage and share with others.

6. Collaborate with other organizations to improve awareness about this day and to instill a feeling of pride for one's heritage.

7. Award prizes to organizations or people who have made an outstanding contribution to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage or to those who have produced an excellent publication on the subject. This can be done online via zoom.