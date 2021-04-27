What is the significance of International Noise Awareness Day 2021?

International Noise Awareness Day is a global campaign that was founded in 1996 by the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC). The day is commemorated on the last Wednesday of April of each year and it aims at raising awareness of the effects of noise on the welfare and health of people. The only aspect that people seem to focus on is deafness and annoyance, but what they fail to take into account is that noise affects people in many more ways. So on this day, people from around the world are called upon to take part in various activities like open days on hearing from acousticians, lectures in public health departments, universities and schools, panels of experts, noise level measuring actions and readings. Activities aimed at reducing noise levels are organized in a number of countries all around the world including Brazil, Chile, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United States. In recent years, there have been related events initiated in Asia and Australia.

Vincent de Paul once said, "Noise makes no good, good makes no noise."

What is considered as Noise?

All sound isn't noise. Noise is an unwanted sound. A sound which has unpleasant effects and discomfort to ears is called noise.