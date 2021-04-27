What is the significance of International Noise Awareness Day 2021?

International Noise Awareness Day is a global campaign that was founded in 1996 by the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC). The day is commemorated on the last Wednesday of April of each year and it aims at raising awareness of the effects of noise on the welfare and health of people. The only aspect that people seem to focus on is deafness and annoyance, but what they fail to take into account is that noise affects people in many more ways. So on this day, people from around the world are called upon to take part in various activities like open days on hearing from acousticians, lectures in public health departments, universities and schools, panels of experts, noise level measuring actions and readings. Activities aimed at reducing noise levels are organized in a number of countries all around the world including Brazil, Chile, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United States. In recent years, there have been related events initiated in Asia and Australia.
Vincent de Paul once said, "Noise makes no good, good makes no noise."
What is considered as Noise?
All sound isn't noise. Noise is an unwanted sound. A sound which has unpleasant effects and discomfort to ears is called noise.
Ways to reduce noise levels?
Turn off appliances like televisions, games and computers at home and at the office.
Shut the door when using noisy machines so that others don't get disturbed.
Use earplugs to bring the noise level down to a volume that you can cope with.
Listen to songs at a lower volume while using earphones or headphones.
Refrain from visiting noisy areas like clubs and industries.
"Noise is an imposition on sanity and we live in very noisy times." - Joan Baez.
Ways in which noise affects humans:
Increased risk of cardiovascular diseases: Scientists from the university of Gothenburg found out that high noise levels increase an individual's pulse rates and cause constriction of blood vessels thus making him/her vulnerable to heart attacks or high blood pressure.
Psychological disorders: Research shows that too much noise makes people irritable, nervous, irrational in decision making, socially aloof, unproductive at work, it can even lead to emotional stability.
Poor sleep habits: Excessive noise can spoil a person's sleep schedule.