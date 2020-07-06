What is bubonic plague? Causes, symptoms, all you need to know

On Sunday, China sounded an alert over a suspected case of bubonic plague, after Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People’s Daily Online reported.

What is bubonic plague?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are two main clinical forms of plague infection: bubonic and pneumonic. Bubonic plague is the most common form and is characterized by painful swollen lymph nodes or 'buboes'.

It is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots (large ground squirrels). It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time.

Symptoms

Plague bacillus, Y. pestis, enters at the bite and travels through the lymphatic system to the nearest lymph node where it replicates itself. The lymph node then becomes inflamed, tense and painful, and is called a ‘bubo’.

At advanced stages of the infection the inflamed lymph nodes can turn into open sores filled with pus. Human to human transmission of bubonic plague is rare. Bubonic plague can advance and spread to the lungs, which is the more severe type of plague called pneumonic plague.

Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, chills, head and body aches, and weakness, vomiting and nausea.