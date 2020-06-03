What individuals should do when coronavirus lockdown is lifted

After seeing heartening results of months of containment measures, many countries have started relaxing their measures and resuming work, which makes individual protection even more important.

Italy, France, Spain and Australia have all announced phase-by-phase plans to lift their lockdowns. Germany has given the green light to stores and schools to reopen. And for Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a lockdown exit roadmap on Sunday.

Countries must ease lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the look-out" for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the coronavirus jumps back, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 1.