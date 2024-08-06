What Does Sheikh Hasina's Fall Mean For India-Bangladesh Relationship?

(L) Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina with (R) PM Narendra Modi | X

The four-time elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, had to resign after Bangladesh experienced one of its deadliest violent protests, which lasted for weeks. As the situation deteriorated, people vandalised Sheikh's official residence, forcing her to leave Bangladesh and resign from her post on August 5th, seeking refuge in India.

India-Bangladesh: A Decade Old Friendship

India and Bangladesh have developed friendly relations since Sheikh Hasina became the prime minister of Bangladesh in 2009. India has supported Bangladesh throughout with substantial support and cooperation since Hasina's first term. The bonds shared by the countries flourished further under the Modi government since 2014, as the policies for international relations were valued in forming strategic partnerships to combat military and border issues in India's northeastern state, as well as granting access to the Bay of Bengal.

Unrest In Bangladesh

The past few weeks have been stressful for Bangladesh. Which started off as an anti-quota protest, became a widespread fire, leading to Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, 2024, merely months after her fourth consecutive win as prime minister. She had to abruptly leave the country and seek refuge in India as an angry mob vandalised her residence.

Developing Anti-India Sentiment

Multiple reports from news agencies have confirmed that the anti-India sentiments among the locals played a vital role in fuelling the violence that took place in Bangladesh for several weeks. The perception that Hasina's ties with India contributed to her being in power worsened the situation during the ongoing protests.

Political Reformation

After Hasina's resignation, there has been a shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. The former Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is expected to play a significant role in the military-controlled Bangladesh, along with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami. Both parties have previously been associated with anti-India sentiments and are known for their support of Pakistan and China.

Anti-India Stances

India has once again found itself dealing with political turmoil arising from unsafe relations with neighbouring countries. Tensions in Bangladesh have led to a rise in anti-India sentiments in the region. In 2024, the new president of the Maldives expelled Indian troops in a bid to strengthen ties with China. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, and Sri Lanka's stance with India remains uncertain, with a Chinese vessel docking ban set to end soon. Nepal has also been leaning towards China, and there are indications of a shift in Bhutan as well. The recent changes in the leadership of the Maldives and Nepal, along with the indications of change in Bhutan, have disrupted the balance of power in the region in favour of the Pakistan-China alliance.

Bangladesh jumped 20 ranks in Happiness Index 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/saWvZ3sh1t — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) August 5, 2024

Current Status Of Bangladesh And Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has been dealing with extreme political reformation as military coups take charge of the nation after Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country to seek refuge in India, where she has filed for asylum in the UK. In addition, allies of Pakistan and China, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, led by opposition leader Khaleda Zia, are seemingly reforming their power in Bangladesh.