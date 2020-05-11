What are some of the precautions taken by China while reopening workplaces and public spaces?

The novel coronavirus outbreak saw its first cases emerge in China's Wuhan at the end of December 2019. Since then, while the area remains one of the worst affected, China has wrested the virus under control. According to the live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, till date there have been 84,010 positive cases recorded in China, and 4637 deaths.

The country became one of the first to reopen and return to some semblance of normalcy, even as other countries continue to grapple with the effects of the deadly virus. Recent reports of a second wave of cases emerging from some countries including China are alarming, but the world's most populated nation has continued with confidence, albeit with a host of social distancing norms and other precautions in place. Fear of a resurgence however have led to ever more stringent rules and norms being put in place for those venturing out.

What are some of the the precautions taken by China while reopening workplaces and public spaces?

1. Limited capacity in public places (such as the Shanghai Disneyland), as well as during commutes etc.

2. Temperature checks before entering some public places.

3. Employees travelling to and from office are encouraged to maintain social distancing, and people are required in many offices to fill out a health report of sorts daily, undergo a temperature check and use sanitiser before they begin their work day.

4. People are encouraged to wear masks whenever they go out in public, be it for work or leisure. They must wear a mask in public if they feel ill.

5. Social distancing at work, including demarcations to indicate how much distance should be maintained, allowing only one person per table in the canteen, encouraging employees to use stairs rather than elevators and so on. The measures may vary from office to office.

6. Social distancing markings and lanes have also been put in place at public spaces.

7. Places such as wet markets are now required to disinfect their stalls several times daily.

8. Students have returned to school with social distancing equipment. In a video shared on social media, students of a Hangzhou school were spotted wearing headgear that stuck out approximately 3 feet on either side of them.