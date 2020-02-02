WeWork appoints Indian-American Sandeep Mathrani as new CEO

Co-sharing workspace company WeWork has named Indian-American real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as the new CEO of the company.

The new role for Mathrani, who most recently served as CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group, will be effective from February 18. He will also be a member of the company's Board of Directors, WeWork said late on Saturday.

Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, who will remain Executive Chairman, WeWork said, adding that Mathrani's deep real estate experience and skills are complementary with those of Claure.

Mathrani's appointment comes at a crucial time when WeWork is trying to stabilise its business following its failed attempt to go public last year and the departure of the its Co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.

Following the setback which led to dramatic fall in its valuation, Japan-based technology investor SoftBank took 80 per cent ownership of the company and infused into it $5 billion in new financing.