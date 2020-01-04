Weight Watchers' social media campaign takes off amid World War 3 fears on Twitter; company gets trolled for poor timing

We live in turbulent times - where World War III trends on Twitter and people think it's "fun".

On such a day, it was perhaps not the best idea for the company known as Weight Watchers to push its re-branding efforts into the limelight. Primarily because it is reinventing itself as 'WW' and it promoted a hashtag that said 'thisismyWW'.

Now, not all tweets tagged with a #thisismyWW is complimentary or in support of the organisation. But nonetheless, even as World War III and related tweets trended, on the same list cropped up 'this is my WW'.

So, what exactly is WW? Formerly known as Weight Watchers International, it is a global company that offers a variety of products and services to assist in healthy habits, including weight loss and maintenance and fitness.

Coming to why World War III has been trending, it's because of the recent US attack on Iran that killed top army official General Qassim Soleimani.

Later it was revealed that the attack was ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Soon after that, with Trump’s ambiguous tweet of the US flag, Twitterati started relating the two and a general fear of an oncoming third World War took over on the micro-blogging website.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was “a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.