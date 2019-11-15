Weed baby: Argentinian woman who pretended to be pregnant with 5 kgs of cannabis busted!

Argentinians authorities arrested a woman and a man at the border for smuggling 5.5 kgs of cannabis within a fake baby bump and luggage.

The National Gendarmerie, the country’s major border force, along with the Ministry of Security of the Nation, carried out a surprise raid on Wednesday and got hold of 5 kgs of cannabis being smuggled by two Argentinians.

According to the officials, the man and the woman together were carrying 5.5 kgs of cannabis. The woman had donned a fake baby bump carrying 25 packets of cannabis, while the man has two bricks of cannabis as well. The two were caught while travelling in a bus at a border checkpoint in an area known as Valle de Uco near Mendoza, close to Argentina’s border with Chile.