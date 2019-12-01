Weather watch: Meteorologist gets contradicted by Siri during broadcast

San Francisco: During a broadcast on BBC, meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker was sharing a weather forecast for snowfall in Minneapolis and Denver in the US, when he got interrupted by Siri.
Although Tomasz said that there will be snow, Siri on his Apple Watch somehow said that there is no snow in the forecast.
Tomasz defended Siri's contradictory weather report by saying that it might not know the right location.
"Yeah but it probably doesn't know what place I'm talking about," Tomasz said.
Tomasz said in a short post on Twitter that he didn't manually activate Siri, admitting later in the same thread that the "Raise to speak" option was actually enabled.
Apple Watch allows Siri activation in a number of ways. You can press and hold the Digital Crown, or just move your wrist up and say "Hey Siri".
Beginning with watchOS 5, the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models can activate Siri with a new option called "Raise to speak," so users no longer need to say the "Hey, Siri" command.
The "Raise to speak" feature can be activated from the Settings app on the Apple Watch > Siri > Raise to speak.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)