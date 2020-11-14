'We win Pennsylvania, Georgia...': President Trump again alleges fraud, blames Dominion voting system

Over a week after poll watchers called the US Presidential election in Joe Biden's favour, Donald Trump continues to insist that he has won. And while his legal battle to prove the same does not seem to be going great, the President has given no indication that he will be conceding any time soon. In the meantime, Twitter has been kept busy flagging a rather disturbing number of posts by one of the most powerful people in the world, repeatedly reminding users that Trump's claims vary from other official accounts and that they are 'disputed'.
The President has now launched a scathing attack at the Dominion Voting System which, he said was used in states where "tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden". Purportedly quoting a report the President tweeted on Thursday night that "Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide". Since then, he's reiterated his claims about the allegedly fraudulent system as well as talking about how he had actually won. It must be however noted that these claims have not been verified.
"700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!" he tweeted on Saturday morning.
"Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA?" read another post. He also called for states and counties where the Dominion software had been used to be "immediately be put in the Trump Win column".
"Biden did not win, he lost by a lot!" he tweeted.
The legal battle for President however is not going great. The latest update is the fact that a law firm leading the Trump campaign case in Pennsylvania seeking to have mail-in ballots thrown out has withdrawn from the case. Porter Wright Morris and Arthur reportedly withdrew a day earlier from the case that is challenging nearly 2.65m votes that were cast by mail.
In related incidents, lawyers from the Trump campaign have withdrawn separately from a a lawsuit in Arizona, conceding that the case would not affect enough votes to change the poll outcome. In Michigan, for the third time, a judge refused intervene in the state's count.
The President however remains undaunted. As he tweeted yesterday, the Democrats who had been talking for years about how "unsafe and rigged" the US elections, had suddenly gone quiet. "Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!" he explained.