'We win Pennsylvania, Georgia...': President Trump again alleges fraud, blames Dominion voting system

Over a week after poll watchers called the US Presidential election in Joe Biden's favour, Donald Trump continues to insist that he has won. And while his legal battle to prove the same does not seem to be going great, the President has given no indication that he will be conceding any time soon. In the meantime, Twitter has been kept busy flagging a rather disturbing number of posts by one of the most powerful people in the world, repeatedly reminding users that Trump's claims vary from other official accounts and that they are 'disputed'.

The President has now launched a scathing attack at the Dominion Voting System which, he said was used in states where "tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden". Purportedly quoting a report the President tweeted on Thursday night that "Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide". Since then, he's reiterated his claims about the allegedly fraudulent system as well as talking about how he had actually won. It must be however noted that these claims have not been verified.

"700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!" he tweeted on Saturday morning.

"Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA?" read another post. He also called for states and counties where the Dominion software had been used to be "immediately be put in the Trump Win column".

"Biden did not win, he lost by a lot!" he tweeted.