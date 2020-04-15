'We don't have king in US': New York Governor slams Donald Trump's total authority comment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rebuked President Trump's claims that he has blanket authority to order a reopening of the country and cease stay-at-home orders, saying Monday night that the last time he checked, the US had 'a constitution...not a king', according to Daily Mail report.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his administration is close to completing a plan to open the economy, noting that he would have "total" authority to do that.

"We will soon finalize new and important guidelines to give governors the information they need to start safely opening their states," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing.

"We want to have our country open, we want to return to normal life. Our country will reopen successfully," he said.

When asked whether he would have the power to open or close state economies, Trump said "the authority of the president of the United States having to do with the subject we are talking about is total," according to Xinhua news agency.

But Trump's claims of total authority were quickly refuted by Cuomo, who slammed president for what he perceived to be an 'abrogation of the Constitution'.

“Trump offered no legal or constitutional basis to back up his claim to exclusive authority to reopen society,” Cuomo told MSNBC. 'Why he [Trump] would even go there, I have no idea.

“The constitution says we don't have a king. To say I have total authority over the country because I'm the president, it's absolute, that is a king. We didn't have a king, we didn't have king George Washington, we had President George Washington,” Cuomo added.

Trump slams media

Accusing the American media of giving unfair coverage to his fight against the coronavirus, a combative US President Donald Trump came out with videos and news reports appreciating his administration's efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The United States has more than 550,000 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus. It has recorded 1,509 deaths related to the pandemic over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally at 23,529, the most of any country.

"I mean, if you had libel laws, they (the media) would have been out of business even before they'll end up going out of business. So it's too bad," Trump told reporters during his White House news conference on coronavirus.