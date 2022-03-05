Watch Video: Ukrainian air defence specialists shoot down Russian aircraft, capture pilot

Ukraine officials say that the country's air defence specialists on Saturday shot down a Russian aircraft and have also captured one of its pilots while he ejected from the falling aircraft. The co-pilot has reportedly been killed.

The pilot was captured from the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern city of Ukraine.

The killed co-pilot has been identified as Major Krivolapov according to several reports.

The video shared by the Ukraine defence ministry shows a fighter jet being shot down while the pilot tries to eject before hitting the ground. The captured pilot has been identified as Krasnoyartsev.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of Moscow's war on Kyiv, the Russian forces have lost more than 10,000 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed.

Also among the losses were 269 tanks, 945 armoured combat vehicles, 105 artillery systems, 50 MLRS, 19 air defence, 39 aircraft, 40 helicopters, UNIAN reported.

Among the losses are 409 units of motor vehicles, two light speedboats, 60 tanks with fuel, three UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:42 PM IST