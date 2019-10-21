Watch: "You're a beautiful girl", deaf dad says to his newborn daughter in sign language in a viral video

A viral video of a deaf man talking to his newborn daughter is melting hearts online. The video was shared on Twitter by retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman along with a caption that read, “This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I’m here for.”

The video has been liked 127.9 thousand people and retweeted by 23.2 thousand people. The video shows the man carefully holding the baby in his arms and talking to his daughter in sign language.

One of the Twitter users translater the video. According to Shengy99, the dad said, "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful color, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You're a cutie. That's a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You're beautiful. Cute"