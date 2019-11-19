Watch: You will immediately kick the butt after seeing this chain smoker's dark lungs

In a video that has been dubbed by many to be "better than an anti-smoking advertisement" doctors from the Wuxi People's Hospital in Jiangsu, China extracted the charcoal-coloured inflamed lungs of a deceased chain smoker.

The blackened lungs belonged to a 52-year-old man who had multiple lung diseases. He had been hooked to smoking for 30 years.

The video which was recorded by the surgeons was uploaded with the caption "Do you still have the courage to smoke?" It has since been viewed more than 25 million times on social media.

Interestingly, the organs were initially intended for donation. However, after discovering the condition of the tobacco-clogged lungs medics soon realised that they would be unusable.

The hospital reportedly said that while they would accept the lungs of smokers, there are "strict standards".

Watch the video below: