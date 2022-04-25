Watch Videos: Clashes erupt in France after Macron re-elected, riot police resort to tear gas, batons

Clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

According to a Sputnik correspondent, young people started gathering in the Place de la Republique in the French capital after the preliminary results were announced. Slogans were heard both against Macron and Le Pen.

Demonstrators took to the streets in Paris and Lyon in protest against Macron's election win over rival Marine Le Pen. Protesters threw fireworks at a police car in Lyon, while police fired tear gas and charged at dozens gathered in Place de la Republique square in Paris, UK's GB news reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

After midnight, about 100 people remained in the square, who were insulting law enforcement officers and chanting "We are anti-fascists!". Police blocked all approaches to the square.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The demonstrators were joined by young radicals from the black bloc group who started throwing objects at police. In response, law enforcement officers used tear gas against the protesters, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

According to French media reports, demonstrations were held in several other French cities on Sunday night.

Hundreds of people protested both against Le Pen and Macron in the port city of Marseille, France 3 TV said, adding that police began dispersing the crowd at around 10 pm local time.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 80 per cent of the ballots in the second round of the election that Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron was in the lead with 54.81 per cent votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen had secured 45.19 per cent.

Le Pen has now been defeated twice in a row by Macron but increased her vote tally compared to five years ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:27 PM IST