Watch videos: As 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, citizens share clips of tremors on social media

Videos surfaced on social media after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday's quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

Netizens took to social media to share videos who recorded the quake while witnessing it while in their house.

In the videos, furnitures and other things inside the homes could be seen shaking during the quake.

Take a look at videos below:

Strong M7.3 earthquake rocking Fukushima, this is my desk in Tokyo now - you can hear the whole apartment building shaking. Scary. pic.twitter.com/UiiM7yzmkN — John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 16, 2022

7.3 magnitude earthquake in Fukushima, here’s a video from under my table in Tokyo 😅 pic.twitter.com/dXH4dDENa7 — Haley Essig (@HaleyEssig) March 16, 2022

Advertisement

A tsunami warning has been issued.



Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.3 and 6.4 off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/1E2sAZRskR — SAQI (@SAQI8732) March 16, 2022

The meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that suffered multiple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami that destroyed its cooling systems, said workers were checking for any possible damage.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:36 PM IST