Watch video: 'We are tired of discrimination', Kabul women protest against Taliban

It was late in August this year that the Taliban took over the rule in Kabul, and also subsequently of Afghanistan. Since regaining control of Afghanistan, Taliban representatives have promised to respect women’s rights to work and education, albeit within an ill-defined Islamic framework, according to ORF report.

The report added that the government’s actions over the past few months strongly suggest that the Islamic fundamentalist group is reverting to form when it comes to using power to oppress women and girls. Since resuming control, Taliban authorities have severely restricted where women and girls can go in their community.

A Kabul based journalist took to Twitter highlighting the protest being carried by women, who are fighting for their rights. He wrote, "Women in Kabul gathered to demand their rights from the Islamic Emirate, chanting: We women are awake. We are tired of discrimination. We are the voice of the hungry masses”

Watch the video, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Amnesty International, women have been informed that they cannot go to work or travel without a male guardian. For the last three months, girls over the age of 12 have been prohibited from attending school, and segregation of women and men in universities is negatively impacting women’s opportunities in post-secondary institutions. Women have been expelled from many areas of the labour force, including the media and entertainment fields. In October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the Taliban for breaking its commitments to women and girls in Afghanistan.

The government’s Ministry of Women Affairs was replaced by a Ministry for Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, leading to women being expunged from the Cabinet. Reports mention that under previous Taliban rule, the “virtue-promoting ministry” beat women for failing to cover all of their body with clothing, including wrists and ankles, and for walking outside without a close male relative. Women increasingly fear for their personal safety.

RIWI’s survey data reinforce the accounts provided by Afghan residents and refugees alike that reveal an increasingly hostile environment for women and girls. It suggested, "The United States, Canada, and their allies must urgently increase humanitarian assistance, prevent collapse of the country’s teetering banking system, and continually press Taliban leaders to protect the basic rights of its population—including the right of girls and women to receive an education and participate in the labour market and civic life."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:53 PM IST