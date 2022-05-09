Watch video: US diplomats return to Kyiv to prepare for embassy reopening

U.S. diplomats are beginning to arrive in Kyiv as America prepares to restart embassy operations in the Ukrainian capital city for the first time since Russia began its invasion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a phone call on Sunday that a small group of diplomats, in addition to State Department security, took a trip to the embassy in Kyiv to prepare for its resumption of operations.

“The Secretary informed Foreign Minister Kuleba that our Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien and a small group of diplomats, accompanied by State Department security, traveled to Kyiv to conduct diplomatic engagement in advance of the planned resumption of Embassy Kyiv operations, as the Secretary pledged to President Zelenskyy they would during his most recent visit to Kyiv,” State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote in a readout of the call.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv announced on Twitter on Sunday that Kvien had arrived in Kyiv.

“Just arrived in Kyiv! Delighted to be back on Victory in Europe Day. Slava Ukraini! We #standwithUkraine,” the tweet from the embassy reads.

The U.S. diplomats' return to the embassy was meant to underscore Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to capture the Ukrainian capital early in the conflict, which has now transformed into a grinding war of attrition in the country's south and east.

State Department sources said the embassy hopes to fully resume operations at the embassy in Kyiv and raise the American flag there in the coming weeks.

The Biden administration withdrew American diplomats from Kyiv on February 12 in order to avoid the risk of potential fatalities that would threaten to draw the U.S. directly into the conflict.

U.S. diplomats were evacuated first to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, closer to the border with NATO ally Poland, ahead of Russia's invasion on February 24, and then taken out of the country as the war intensified.

Embassy staff began making day trips back to Lviv early last week in order to be able to work with Ukrainian counterparts from there. Russian forces pulled back from Kyiv and the surrounding region at the beginning of April.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:18 PM IST