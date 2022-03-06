Watch Video: Ukrainian soldiers get married on battlefield amid war with Russia

Amid the war in Ukraine and Russia is going on since last 11 days, two Ukrainians soldiers got married on Sunday on the battlefield, reported India Today.

According to a post on social media by Kyivpost, Lesya and Valeriy of the 112 brigade of the territorial defense got married on Sunday.

"Today, in the field conditions of #UkraineRussiaWar, of the 112 brigade of the territorial defense, Lesya and Valeriy got married. The military chaplain married them," states post on Twitter.

Earlier another couple, Klevets and Natalia Vladislave got married in a bomb shelter in Odessa, Ukriane, says report.

Pictures of the couple were posted by some media house and individuals on social media which went viral.

Meanwhile, European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on NATO countries to stop the Russian onslaught on his country by imposing a no-fly zone.

(With inputs from AP)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:46 PM IST