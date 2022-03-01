Watch video: Ukrainian braveheart stops Russian tank with bare hands

Amidst gory visuals from the Russian invasion over Ukraine, this video of an Ukrainian braveheart stopping a Russian tank with his bare hands is winning respect and salute.

The video was posted by the official Instagram handle of Ukraine, in which we could see a man fearlessly confronting a war tank, however no sooner the man gets helpless as the Russian troops threaten him at gunpoint. He man kneels down to surrender in pain and sorrow, with joy of supporting Ukraine till the last breath.

"Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukrainian authorities are keeping the people of Ukraine in 'captivity'. The reality is, though, the Ukrainian people are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands if need be," the post was captioned.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:48 PM IST