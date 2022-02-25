Watch Video: Ukraine interior ministry says military shot down another Russian plane in Kyiv

Kyiv: The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said it has shot down another Russian aircraft as military aggression escalates with Moscow. The incident was captured on a person's livestream video.

An apartment complex in Kyiv has also been hit by debris from the falling plane. However, there is no information on casualties yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the government of Ukraine is asking for volunteers from the country's hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, according two people involved in the project.

As Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine, requests for volunteers began to appear on hacker forums on Thursday morning, as many residents fled the capital Kyiv.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:39 AM IST