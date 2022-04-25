Watch Video: Thousands of Sri Lankan students gather outside PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation over economic crisis

Thousands of Sri Lankan university students gathered outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation over the island nation's worsening economic crisis, reported APF news Agency.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday said that he is willing to take immediate steps to form an interim government to curb and resolve the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

He conveyed this message to the Mahanayake of the three Chapters who are high-ranking Buddhist monks overseeing and regulating the Buddhist clergy in Theravada Buddhist countries, reported Daily Mirror.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has slipped into a dire economic crisis due to debt troubles, liquidity problems, and minimum foreign reserves leading to long power outages, and scarcity of fuel impacting manufacturing industries and the middle class. A series of protests can also be witnessed in the country as the citizens demand the resignation of Gotabya Rajapaksa for his inability to control the situation.

The Sri Lanka President has also agreed to present a new Constitution if the Parliament approves of it, Daily Mirror reported citing Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thera, the Chief Registrar of the Asgiri Chapter.

Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolled blackouts while the country's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:19 PM IST