Watch Video: Taliban uses water to disperse Afghans from Kabul airport gate

Taliban on Thursday used water to disperse Afghans trying to enter and gather around the Kabul airport from the entrance gate.

A video shared by Muslim Shirzad shows a couple of Talibs throwing water at people gathered around the airport entrance gate, in order to restrict them from entering the airport and dispersing the crowd.

This development comes after the Taliban on Tuesday said that they would block Afghans trying to leave the country from traveling to Kabul’s airport and would reject any plans to extend the deadline for American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of this month.

In order to stop the crowds from gathering at Kabul airport and to avoid security issues, Afghan nationals are not allowed to go to the airport anymore. Only foreigners are allowed to go to the airport as of now, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced.



“The road that ends at the Kabul airport has been blocked. Foreigners can go through it, but Afghans are not allowed to take the road,” Mr. Mujahid said, without clarifying how long that policy would be in effect.



He urged the crowds of Afghans thronging the airport in hopes of leaving the country to instead go home, saying that the Taliban would “guarantee their security,” and noted that there was no list of people targeted for reprisals.



According to a Reuters report quoting two Turkish officials, the Taliban have asked Ankara to provide technical help in running Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces. Reportedly, they have also insisted that Turkey's military withdraw fully by August 31.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:14 PM IST