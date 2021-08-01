Watch Video: Taliban hideout destroyed by Afghanistan forces in southern Kandahar

Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar saw continued clashes on Sunday. The Taliban have made rapid rural gains since it was announced almost all foreign troops would go by September.

As the Taliban engaged in fierce clashes with Afghan security forces in Herat on July 30, the UN's main compound in the city came under attack by rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, according to the UNAMA.



On Sunday, battles in the city resumed and entered its fourth day after reinforcement joined Afghan security forces and local Public Uprising Forces to prevent Taliban from advancing.

The Afghanistan government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban's steady territorial gains over the summer as "lacking strategic value".