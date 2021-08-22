Watch Video: Taliban enjoy amusement park rides in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, days after setting another one on fire

Taliban militants were seen enjoying amusement park ride on Sunday in Afghanistan's fourth largest city, Mazar-e-Sharif.

Muslim Shirzad, a University lecturer, who is based in Kabul, shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, Taliban militants, can be seen enjoying a ride on a huge swing in a amusement park in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, he Taliban insurgents reportedly set an amusement park on fire, days after a video showed them enjoying rides in Kabul. A 2-minute video clip that surfaced online late Thursday shows blazes burning at the Bokhdi Amusement Park in the northern city of Sheberghan.

As per activist Ihtesham Afghan, the reason behind the act is that statues /idols standing in public access are illegal in Islam. The Taliban, which took over Afghanistan on Sunday, have announced that they will rule the country in accordance with austere Sharia law.

Earlier on August 17, the Taliban blew up the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, who had fought against them during Afghanistan's civil war in the 1990s, sowing further doubt about their claims to have become more moderate.





More recently on Tuesday, the Taliban has declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a tense capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:06 PM IST