Watch video: Shanghai man taken to morgue in body bag while still alive

Chinese district authorities have fired four officials after an elderly patient from a Shanghai care home was believed to be dead and loaded into a hearse.

On Sunday, online videos emerged showing two people who appear to be mortuary workers placing the body bag into a vehicle. The workers are later seen pulling the bag open, and one can be heard saying the patient is still alive.

The incident has sparked widespread anger on Chinese social media.

On China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, many expressed disbelief such a grave mistake could have happened -- especially in Shanghai, which has long been seen as China's most progressive and modern city.

"The problems in Shanghai are fully exposed this time," read one popular comment on Weibo.

"This counts as intentional homicide," wrote another user.

Many others pointed out the man could have been buried or cremated had he not been discovered alive. "The government doesn't care ... what is going on in Shanghai?" one comment read.

The incident was confirmed by the Putuo district government, which said that investigations had begun. The Shanghai Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said five officials, including the director of the care home and a doctor, had been stood down and put under investigation. Another local Party official was reprimanded.

Shanghai Xinchangzheng Nursing Home has apologised, while the funeral home reportedly praised its employees for noticing the person was still alive, and rewarded them with 5,000 yuan each.

Shanghai authorities had sought to avoid a lockdown but in early April backflipped on their assurances, sending about 25 million people inside. The lockdown has been plagued with issues including food shortages and delivery problems, and prompted protests both online and in people’s homes and streets.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:13 PM IST