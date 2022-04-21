Watch video: Russia sends a message to the West with test launch of super-heavy 'Sarmat' nuclear missile

Russia said on April 20 that it had conducted the first test-launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal.

President Vladimir Putin was shown on television being told by military officials that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the northwest and hit targets on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Sarmat was fired from a silo launcher at 3:12 p.m. Moscow time and traveled about 6,000 kilometers to a test range on Kamchatka.

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," the ministry statement said.

Putin claimed that the missile "is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense." He said it had no equal in the world "and won't have for a long time to come."

The missile will "strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats, and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country," Putin said.

The Sarmat has been under development for years and so the test is not a surprise for the West, but it comes with tensions high over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia properly notified Washington ahead of the test-launch, the Pentagon said, adding it saw the test as routine and not a threat to the United States.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile currently under development by Russia.

Designed to replace Russia’s aging SS-18 Satan ICBM, the RS-28 Sarmat began development some time in the 2000s. After awarding production contracts to Makeyev Design Bureau and NPOMash in early 2011, Russia concluded research and development of the Sarmat ICBM on July 21, 2011.

Russia completed its first prototype of the missile in late 2015. In December 2017, Russia conducted its first silo ejection test of the Sarmat, which reportedly revealed technical deficiencies with the launch system. Two subsequent silo ejection tests—on March and May 2018—were apparently successful.

The RS-28 was initially scheduled to enter service in 2018 with 50 missiles on order. After several technical delays, the Sarmat missile is planned to enter service in 2022.

The Sarmat is a three-stage, liquid-fueled missile with a range of 18,000 km and a launch weight of 208.1 metric tons. The missile is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter.

Designated a “heavy” ICBM, the Sarmat can carry a 10 ton payload and can load a wide variety of warhead options. According to Russian media, Sarmat can reportedly load up to 10 large warheads, 16 smaller ones, a combination of warheads and countermeasures, or hypersonic boost-glide vehicles.

