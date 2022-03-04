Watch video: Russia resorted to nuclear terror, says Volodymyr Zelensky after fire at Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as 'nuclear terror'.

He accused Russia resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European leaders to "wake up" as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in the continent, while also appealing for "immediate action" against Russia.

He said that "the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire right now" and accused Russian troops of deliberately shooting at the plant's six reactors using tanks equipped with thermal imaging, reported the BBC.

In a video posted on Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We don't know for sure what the results of this fire will be, we don't know when the explosion will happen or, God willing, not going to happen. Nobody can know or calculate for certain."

"For the first time ever in our history, in the history of human kind, the terrorist country has reverted to nuclear terror. Russian propaganda had warned in the past to cover the world in nuclear ash. Now this isn't just a warning. This is real," the President said.

Invoking the "global catastrophe" at Chernobyl in 1986, he warned the consequences of a meltdown at Zaporizhzhia would be far worse.

"Europeans, wake up please. Tell your politicians that Russian forces are shooting at the nuclear plant in Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky further said he had been in touch with leaders from the US, UK, European Union, Germany and Poland, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but called on ordinary citizens to raise alarms with their own politicians too.

"Russian propaganda has warned in the past that it would cover the world in nuclear ash. Now this isn't just a warning, this is real."

The latest developments come on the ninth day of Russia's continuous military assault on Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, intense shelling and bombing has continued across Ukraine, including capital Kiev and the second largest city of Kharkiv.

On Wednesday, Russian troops seized the port town of Kherson, a provincial capital home to about 250,000 people, making it the first major Ukrainian city to fall.

(With inputs from Agencies)

