Watch Video: Powerful explosions reported in eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Mariupol: Powerful explosions were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the war, news agency AFP said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after in the capital and other parts of the country, prompting outrage from Joe Biden who warned of a "catastrophic loss of life".

Weeks of intense diplomacy to avert war and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An AFP reporter in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, heard explosions within about 30 minutes of Putin's announcement. Explosions were also heard in the eastern city of Mariupol and the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to AFP reporters.



At the United Nations, Ukraine called on the world body "to do everything possible to stop the war".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had made an emotional appeal late on Wednesday night to Russians not to support a "major war in Europe".

Speaking Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Russia were being lied to about Ukraine.

Zelensky said he had tried to call Putin but there was "no answer, only silence", adding that Moscow now had around 200,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders.

Shelling had intensified in recent days between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists -- a Ukrainian soldier was killed on Wednesday, the sixth in four days -- and civilians living near the front were fearful.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:58 AM IST