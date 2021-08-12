e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

Watch Video: Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 km

Watch Video: Pakistan successfully test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 km | Video Screengrab

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres, the army said.

The successful training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, the army said in a statement.

The training launch was witnessed by Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations, it said.

As per the military's media wing, missile Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today's launch, the army said.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

