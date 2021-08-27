Watch video: Now 34,000 people face evacuation orders as California wildfire rages on - All you need to know

Los Angeles: California weather conditions for the next few days could be dangerous for fire activity, officials say. As per a CNN report, there is a red flag warning in effect for northern California and fires in the region could present additional challenges for those on the front lines as more than 34,000 people face evacuation orders.

The fire in San Bernardino County erupted Wednesday afternoon, quickly burned several hundred acres and damaged or destroyed at least a dozen homes and outbuildings in the foothills northeast of LA, fire officials said.

Some 600 homes and other buildings were threatened along with power transmission lines, and 1,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

By nightfall, firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand and few flames were to be seen. But the blaze was worrying because Southern California's high fire season is typically later in the year when strong, dry Santa Ana winds blast out of the interior and flow toward the coast.

After a few cooler days, the southern region was expected to see a return of hot weather heading into the weekend. In addition to dangerously dry conditions.

South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City on the west shore had the nation's worst air pollution at midmorning Wednesday, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal, state and local air agencies.

Meanwhile, California's Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history at 1,160 square miles (3,004 square kilometers), was burning only about 65 miles (104 kilometers) to the north. It was 45% contained. Some 700 homes were among nearly 1,300 buildings that have been destroyed.

The Caldor Fire, which has been burning east of Sacramento for 12 days, "could spread rapidly into more populated communities," May said.

In the southern Sierra Nevada, there was growing concern as the French Fire expanded near Lake Isabella, a popular fishing and boating destination. About 10 communities were under evacuation orders. The fire has blackened 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) since Aug. 18.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:07 PM IST