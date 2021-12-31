Watch video: New Zealand's Auckland welcomes 2022 with fireworks

New Zealand's Auckland welcomed the new year with traditional and highly anticipated fireworks lit up on Friday night. This celebration marks after the city's 128 days of 2021 in lockdown.

In celebration, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum were lit up since 9 pm, with a full light show planned for midnight.

At 10.30pm, as per reports, some people were spotted at the Auckland Viaduct, waiting in anticipation for the New Year’s Eve countdown. Yet, with the risk of mass gathering, the three light were livestreamed to on screens so that people enjoy it from home.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:51 PM IST