Watch video: New Jersey dad tosses toddler out a window to escape from burning building

A small child was tossed out a window to escape a fire on Monday in New Jersey.

A New Jersey father had no choice but to throw his toddler son out of a second-story window to first responders below when a fire broke out in their apartment building Monday morning.

Dramatic video of the rescue shows officers encouraging the man to toss his son to them as the fire raged.

"Pass the baby! Pass the baby!" one of the officers yelled.

You can see debris raining down as the father clears a path out the window. He tosses his terrified child out, before diving head first, himself, from the second floor.

The fire started at the Southridge Woods Apartment Complex just after 8 a.m. Body camera video shows the overpowering smoke that stopped officers at the door of the father's home.

Firefighters said it was a miracle that he and his son navigated through the suffocating darkness to get to the window.

Both father and son are in good condition.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:03 AM IST