Home / World / Watch Video: At least 13 injured, unexploded devices found at Brooklyn subway station

Watch Video: At least 13 injured, unexploded devices found at Brooklyn subway station

The authorities are yet to confirm if this was a terror attack

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Watch Video: Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at Brooklyn subway station | Twitter/@YWNReporter
At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday in a shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, AFP news agency reported.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene, which has gone viral on social media, showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

The New York Police Department in an advisory said, "Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

According to a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in construction attire, reported AP.

The authorities are yet to confirm if this was a terror attack.

Watch Video:

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:26 PM IST