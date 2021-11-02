Watch video: Multiple blasts, gunfire at Kabul military hospital kills 15, 34 injured

At least 15 people were killed and 34 were injured after two explosions and gunfire incidents hit Afghanistan's military hospital in the capital city Kabul.

“I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul told AFP.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, it is believed to be one of the violent assaults by the ISIS-K who have waged a war on the Taliban after the Taliban took over Afghanistan almost two months following the withdrawal of the US Army from the region.

The official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.

A Taliban spokesperson confirmed both explosions. "One explosion has happened at the gate of the military hospital and second somewhere near the hospital, this is our initial information, we will provide more details later," news agency AFP quoted saying the Taliban spokesperson.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital. "Security forces are deployed to the area, there is no information about casualties," he said on Twitter.

Several blasts and attacks on civilians have taken place in Kabul and the surrounding regions since the Taliban take over and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility in most of them. In the last two months, two major explosions at different mosques in Kabul have taken the lives of several while hundreds have been injured.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:33 PM IST