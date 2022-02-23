Watch Video: Man held hostage at gunpoint inside an Apple Store in Amsterdam; gunshots fired

Amsterdam: A man is seen being held hostage at a gunpoint inside an Apple Store in central Amsterdam.

Speaking to the local media witnesses say they heard shots being fired.

Video footage, now going viral on Twitter, shows a man inside pointing a gun to a man’s head. The Amsterdam police have confirmed the incident and have said that operation was underway. “Police are at the site with many specialist units to get the situation under control,” police told the local media present on the spot.

Police have also asked locals in the area of Leidseplein to stay indoors.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:44 AM IST