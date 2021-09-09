Watch Video: Is it back to the old rules, as Taliban puts a ban on women's sports and protest?

As Afghanistan's new interim Taliban government settles in, a slew of controversial orders have sparked global outrage. Most recently, the newly formed Interior Minister has issued an order calling for a cessation of all protests. Demonstrators, the official added, must get prior permission including approval for slogans and banners. As agitations break out in various parts of the country, it remains unclear how officials will respond.

Protests by Afghan women against Taliban restrictions that began in Herat on September 2 have spread to Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif. On September 4, around 100 women gathered in front of the presidential palace – now the Taliban’s command center in Kabul – carrying banners and chanting slogans for an equal society.

In related news, the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan's cultural commission has decreed that women will be barred from playing cricket or any other sport, in which their bodies could be seen. "It wasn't necessary for women to play cricket because they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this", said Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of Taliban's cultural commission, during an interview with SBS News.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:01 PM IST