Watch Videos: Horrifying footages show aftermath of twin suicide bombings near Kabul airport, 13 dead

Twin suicide bombings struck Thursday outside Kabul’s airport, where large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed, killing at least 13 people, Russian officials said.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry gave the first official casualty count, saying 13 people had died and 15 were wounded.

Meanwhile horrifying and disturbing footages of the after effects of two explosions were reported by various local media outfits.

Watch Videos: Warning! Graphic Content

"We can confirm that explosion at Abbey Gate was result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.



An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, as per a U.S. official and a source close to Politico news service.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:05 PM IST