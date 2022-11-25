WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo enraged as Ghana's Bukari copies his 'Siu' celebration move |

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 has been trending these days with some exciting matches and match moments. One such moment was witnessed in the Portugal vs Ghana match that took place on Thursday.

Portugal was leading the game with a score of 3-1. Meanwhile, Ghana's Osman Bukari scored a goal to bring back his team in the game. As soon as he scored the goal, he copied Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration move to cherish the joy of his goal.

As Bukari was seen happy on the field, on the contrary Ronaldo didn't seem much happy in the Portugal dugout. Rather he was claimed to be enraged by the moment.

Eventually Portugal won the game with a 3-2 finish. Yet, Bukari's celebration moment created a buzz on the internet going viral immediately. Football fans found it to be hilarious.