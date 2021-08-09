Watch Video: China's Wuhan completes tests of more than 11.28 million residents as COVID-19 returns

Beijing: Authorities in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province where the pandemic originated in 2019, have completed a round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in five days to contain the latest Covid-19 resurgence, officials said.

More than 11.28 million residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus during the citywide testing that began on August 3, Li Tao, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan municipal government, told a press conference on Sunday.

This means a "basically full coverage" of all residents in Wuhan, except for children under six and university students away on summer vacation, Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying. The mass testing was launched after new locally transmitted infections emerged among several migrant workers on August 2.

