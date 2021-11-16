Watch Video: Britain PM Boris Johnson lauds India's commitments to decarbonise the economy

Days after global leaders reached an agreement in Glasgow aimed at keeping alive the hopes of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature goal, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said India came up with some "really impressive stuff" in order to decarbonise its economy by the year 2030.

Lauding the climate ambitions of India, Johnson said the commitments that India made are real. "India came up with some really impressive stuff on decarbonising their power sector, decarbonising their economy by 2030. The actual commitments, the solid commitments that India made are real," Johnson said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the climate summit hosted by Scotland put forward five commitments, including that of India attaining net-zero emissions by 2070, reaffirming that the country is working extremely hard on tackling the issue of climate change.

The major commitments by India include net-zero emissions by 2070, taking non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, slashing its economy's carbon intensity down to 45 per cent by 2030, fulfilling 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030 and cutting 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030.

Moreover, India by giving a call for "one sun, one world, one grid" also endorsed for a global solar power grid.

"Sunrise and sunset dictated our lives. As long as this natural connection was there, our planet was healthy. But in the technological age, humankind, in an effort to race ahead of the sun, disturbed the balance of nature and caused great loss to the environment," the PM said.

He further said, "If we want to re-establish that balance, solar power is the way. We must once again walk with the sun."

From superpowers fuelled with coal-and gas, to producers of oil and Pacific islands being engulfed by the rise in sea levels, 200 countries agreed on a deal to maintain a realistic chance of saving the planet from the adverse effects of climate change at COP26.

The comprehensive goal set by conference host Britain was one that climate activists and vulnerable nations had found far too humble - namely, to keep within reach the 2015 Paris Agreement's aim to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:37 PM IST