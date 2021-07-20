Watch Video: Blue Origin launches Jeff Bezos and crew into space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos rocketed into space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard spacecraft built by his company Blue Origin.

Bezos is accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pioneer of the space race Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands.

The launch took place from Bezos' private launch site near Van Horn, Texas and the flight is expected to last 11 minutes.

Two minutes into the flight, the capsule separated from its rocket and continued upwards towards the Karman Line - the most widely recognised boundary of space, 100km up.