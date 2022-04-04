Watch video: Amid Sri Lanka crisis, people raise slogans against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, say 'we want a peaceful country'

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, citizens of Colombo staged protest against the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday. The people demonstrated at Viharamahadevi Park in the capital against the PM and his family.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the people can be seen raising slogans against the Sri Lankan PM. One of the protestors slamming the PM and his family said, "They've robbed the country.This one family is killing our economy. It's enough now, we want a peaceful country."

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crush of tourism.

Amid the ongoing political instability and economic crisis in the country, many people have expressed uncertainty and demanded a new leader in the country.

#Watch| With raising slogans against Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa people staged a protest at Viharamahadevi Park amid economic crisis in Colombo



"They've robbed the country.This one family is killing our economy. It's enough now, we want a peaceful country,"said a protester pic.twitter.com/DwCnVCETek — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Two three days ago, several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Amidst the unrest, after protests, Sri Lanka imposed a curfew on Saturday from 6 pm in accordance with the powers vested in the President under the provisions of the Public Security Ordinance.

After a 36-hours long curfew, Sri Lanka lifted the curfew on Monday morning at 6 am but the country is still under the effect of a state of emergency.

The country is witnessing protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

Meanwhile, today, Prez Rajapaksa named at least four ministers, to maintain legitimacy and stability of Parliament and other functions of the country until a full Cabinet is appointed.

The President replaced his brother Basil Rajapaksa and named Ali Sabry, as previous Minister of Justice, as the new Finance Minister, according to President's media division.

The four new ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:52 PM IST