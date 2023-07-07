 Watch: UK Man Tries To Unlock Plane’s Door During Take-off In Croatia, Stopped By Passengers
The British man was also dragged out of the plane and hospitalized after he resisted arrest

Friday, July 07, 2023
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man from the United Kingdom was stopped by fellow passengers on a Ryanair flight from Zadar Croatia as he created panic among others by trying to open the plane’s door during take-off. As per reports, the man was detained after the incident. 

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. In the now-viral footage, the man can be seen creating ruckus inside the plane. He takes off his sunglasses and tells the staff to unlock the door. Before moving toward the door, he makes an odd motion at the other occupants. The British man can be heard yelling "Open the door". He is then abruptly stopped and thrown to the ground by two men who have just stood up from their chairs.

Watch the video here:

The man was dragged out of the plane and hospitalised

The event happened when the jet was taxiing down the runway and getting ready to take off towards London. The majority of those traveling on the plane were returning from the Croatian music event Hideout, which took place on the island of Pag around the end of June. The British boxer was also dragged out of the plane and hospitalized after he resisted arrest.

According to a spokeswoman for the airline, "This aircraft from Zadar to London Stansted (30 June) returned to stand after one passenger became disruptive as we were getting ready to take off. Local law enforcement assisted in getting the passenger off the plane, and the flight made it to London Stansted without incident.

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood
