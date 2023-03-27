WATCH: Thousands of Israelis hit the street in protest after PM Netanyahu fires defence minister

WATCH: Mass Israel protests after Netanyahu fires defence minister | Twitter

Thousands of Israelis have taken to streets to protest Defence Minister Yoav Gallant's dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gallant was reportedly sacked by Netanyahu for voicing his opposition to the contentious efforts to reform the legal system.

Read Also Israel President Isaac Herzog says judicial reform must stop 'immediately'

Protests erupt across Israel

According to a BBC report, at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, the police and military used water cannons in a bid to disperse protestors.

Visuals of the protests from various Israeli cities has been flooding social media. In one of the videos, protestors in central Tel Aviv were being hit with water canon by the law enforcement agencies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, another video from Ayalon showed protestors gathered at a centre with Israeli flags, one even had Pride flag. A blaze was seen in the backdrop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video showed protestors breaking through security barricades at Netanyahu's residence; while another footage showed the police chief of the Tel Aviv district joining the demonstrations against Netanyahu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why are Isrealis protesting?

The Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu passed legislations which will alter the legal system. The revisions include ideas that will vest full power in the government over the panel responsible for selecting judges.

They have already passed a legislation which makes it more removal of an unsuitable leader. According to BBC, this has infuriated many as they believe it will benefit Netanyahu who is on trial for corruption.

The report quoted a government worker saying that Netanyahu has broken all lines they had as a democratic country.

She further said that the protestors are defending what little democracy they still have and that no one will be able to do anything unless this craziness is stopped.

Opposition says it's a new low for Israeli government

Gallant, on Saturday, said that the Defence personnel are unhappy. Netanyahu was out of country when the former had voiced his opposition to the overhaul.

The Israeli PM later said that he no longer trusted Gallant as his defence minister and eventually was sacked.

Speaking about the same, Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid said that it is a 'new low'.

Lapid was cited in the BBC report as saying that he can fire Gallant but not the protest in the public's mind.

Read Also Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul